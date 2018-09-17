UCLA quarterback's father criticizes Chip Kelly on Twitter after 0-3 start to the season
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's father alleges a bad coaching job by Kelly
UCLA is off to an 0-3 start, and no one is particularly happy about it. After Saturday's loss to Fresno State, the father of freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson took to Twitter to criticize coach Chip Kelly.
Michael Robinson (@DoriansDAD on Twitter) said the Bruins' lack of success is "all about the coaching, lousy coaching and play calling, coaching that is so bad it demands closed practice," adding that he thinks Kelly is a "million dollar coach who bares no responsibility."
Thompson-Robinson was one of the top quarterbacks in the 2018 recruiting class, and he's been thrust into the starting job after Wilton Speight suffered an injury in the season opener against Cincinnati. He's got two touchdowns and two interceptions through three games, including this pick on a fourth and 26 that led Thompson-Robinson to continue his rant.
UCLA is off this week and Kelly is next scheduled to address the media on Wednesday. The school has offered no comment on the tweets at this time.
