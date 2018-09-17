UCLA quarterback's father criticizes Chip Kelly on Twitter after 0-3 start to the season

UCLA is off to an 0-3 start, and no one is particularly happy about it. After Saturday's loss to Fresno State, the father of freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson took to Twitter to criticize coach Chip Kelly.

Michael Robinson (@DoriansDAD on Twitter) said the Bruins' lack of success is "all about the coaching, lousy coaching and play calling, coaching that is so bad it demands closed practice," adding that he thinks Kelly is a "million dollar coach who bares no responsibility."

Thompson-Robinson was one of the top quarterbacks in the 2018 recruiting class, and he's been thrust into the starting job after Wilton Speight suffered an injury in the season opener against Cincinnati. He's got two touchdowns and two interceptions through three games, including this pick on a fourth and 26 that led Thompson-Robinson to continue his rant.

Look, coach Kelly, if you wish to call him this is 4 and 26 for his last offensively called football games... Dorian has only played in 3 of the last 30 games... Can you say duped! — Michael Robinson (@DoriansDAD) September 17, 2018

UCLA is off this week and Kelly is next scheduled to address the media on Wednesday. The school has offered no comment on the tweets at this time.