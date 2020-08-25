Watch Now: Inside College Football: Clemson comes out on top of the AP preseason poll ( 3:18 )

UCLA isn't playing football this fall as a result of the Pac-12's decision to postpone its season to the spring. When the Bruins do tee it up, they'll do so without one of their top offensive players. Offensive tackle Jake Burton, a two-year starter for coach Chip Kelly, announced on Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal in the hopes of catching on somewhere this fall.

"I wish to thank God and my family for all of the love, guidance, and support they have given me during my time at UCLA," he wrote … "I was looking forward to finishing my college career with my Bruin teammates. Due to circumstances beyond anyone's control, that is not possible this year. After much though, I have decided to enter the portal in hopes of gaining the opportunity to play football this fall."

Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times reported on Twitter that Burton is targeting SEC and ACC schools as his transfer destination.

The 6-foot-6, 312-pound redshirt senior out of Granite Hills High School in Alpine, California, started at right tackle in all 12 games in 2019. He helped running back Joshua Kelly top the 1,000-yard mark on the ground for the second straight season. He started 11 games and played in all 12 as a sophomore, and played in five games as a redshirt freshman in 2017.

The NCAA's new blanket eligibility waiver issued last week means that he can play as a redshirt senior in either 2020 or 2021.

Burton was a three-star defensive end prospect coming out of high school according to 247Sports. He switched over to offensive line after his redshirt season in 2016.