UCLA quarterback Pierce Clarkson has been suspended indefinitely "pending the outcome of the legal process" following his arrest for an unspecified incident, the school told ESPN. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, Clarkson was arrested on Friday, Sept 5 -- a day before the Bruins' Week 2 loss at UNLV -- and booked over the weekend before being released on $30,000 bond.

Details of the arrest are unknown at this time. His first court date is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Clarkson is the son of quarterback guru Steve Clarkson, who has tutored many former NFL signal-callers, including Ben Roethlisberger, Tim Tebow and Matt Barkley.

Clarkson is a redshirt sophomore who transferred to the Bruins after a brief stint at Ole Miss in the spring. He spent his first two seasons at Louisville with three appearances in limited capacity. A former four-star prospect, per 247Sports, out of prep football power St. John Bosco, Clarkson was rated as the No. 25 quarterback recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He had offers from more than two dozen Power Four programs before signing with Jeff Brohm's Cardinals.

