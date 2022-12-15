There is no longer anything standing in the way of UCLA joining the Big Ten. University of California regents voted 11-5 Wednesday approving UCLA's long-anticipated conference switch. The move may not come without a price, however, with several recommendations targeting to, among other things, "mitigate travel and address other athlete well-being issues."

Most notably, however, UCLA is being asked to pay a tax to Cal in the range of $2 to $10 million, likely depending on the worth of the Pac-12's new television rights deal once it hits the market. It's not immediately clear from the language of the agreement if the payment is one time or annually. Other recommendations center on the school limiting the impact of travel on student-athletes, as well as providing them with extra benefits, such as nutritional support (including guaranteed breakfast and lunch), mental health services and academic support.note,

"We're excited to join the Big Ten Conference in 2024 and are grateful to the Board of Regents' thoughtful engagement in this decision," said UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond in a statement following the vote. "We've always been guided by what is best for our 25 teams and more than 700 student-athletes, and the Big Ten offers exciting new competitive opportunities on a bigger national media platform for our student-athletes to compete and showcase their talent."

UCLA has faced a lot of pushback since it announced, along with USC, its intention to move to the Big Ten since last summer. Even California governor Gavin Newsom publicly criticized the move. Despite the protestations, however, it was always a long shot that UCLA would be forced to remain in the Pac-12 against its will. Still, the move has its critics.

"The UC Regents are now complicit in sacrificing UCLA athletes' education to increase salaries for a few people and to gold plate a few more facilities. Allowing UC Berkeley to join the financial and academic exploitation of UCLA athletes does not make it any better," said Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association, in a statement. "UCLA leaders and UC Regents have lost their way. UCLA athletes are not university property. They should be treated fairly in both the educational and business aspects of college sports. This move does neither."

Regardless, both UCLA and USC can proceed as planned, with the schools set to officially become Big Ten members in summer 2024.

"The Big Ten Conference is grateful to the University of California Board of Regents for respecting the decision of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to join our conference in 2024," said Big Ten commissioner in a statement. "The landscape of collegiate athletics is evolving, and the Big Ten Conference is in a position of stability and strength with unmatched opportunities, exposure and resources for our member institutions and student-athletes. With the collective goals to prioritize the health and well-being of our student-athletes and forward our academic and athletic mission under the umbrella of higher education, we will continue our methodical integration process of UCLA and USC into the Big Ten Conference."