After both teams had their original opponents for this weekend encounter COVID-19 issues that will keep them from playing Saturday, Cal and UCLA are now set to play each other on Sunday in a late change to the Pac-12 schedule. Cal and UCLA were not previously scheduled to play this season for the first time since their series began in 1933 due to the Pac-12's truncated slate.

California was originally scheduled to play Arizona State and UCLA was set to play Utah Saturday before the Sun Devils and Utes were forced to abandon their plans to play this weekend due to COVID-19 outbreaks. But with both Cal and UCLA healthy enough to play, the league is allowing them to play one another in a hastily pulled together matchup of intrastate rivals that will cap a weekend of college football thrown into chaos by the pandemic's rising number of cases.

"The Pac-12 announced today that Cal will now play at UCLA on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 am PT. The scheduling of this game is consistent with the conference's commitment to provide opportunities for student-athletes through maximum scheduling flexibility while still prioritizing health and safety," the Pac-12 said in a statement. "The announcement follows the cancellation of each of the Cal at Arizona State game and the Utah at UCLA game earlier today. The Cal at UCLA game will air on Fox Sports 1.

"In light of the Sunday scheduling of this game, the conference has rescheduled the UCLA at Oregon game currently scheduled to take place on Friday evening, Nov. 20 to Saturday, Nov. 21, with the exact game time to be announced as soon as confirmed. The game will air on the ESPN family of networks."

The Cal-UCLA series is the nation's third-longest uninterrupted rivalry and will take over second place in that category. The Navy-Notre dame series -- uninterrupted since 1927 -- is not scheduled be played this season. The Iowa State-Kansas State series is the nation's longest uninterrupted series and is scheduled to be played next week.

Getting a game in was especially important to Cal's hopes of pulling together anything resembling a legitimate season after the Bears' opener against Washington was canceled last week. That cancellation left Cal with just five scheduled regular season games and a likely sixth game on the weekend Dec. 19, when the league plans to pit cross-division foes against each other. UCLA did get to play its opener last week. The Bruins lost 48-42 to Colorado to open Chip Kelly's third season as coach.