UCLA vs. Arizona odds, line, predictions: 2019 college football picks from simulation on 42-18 run

The Arizona Wildcats look to extend their winning streak to three games when they kick off their Pac-12 South season against the UCLA Bruins at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats (2-1), who finished third in the division at 4-5 and 5-7 overall in 2018, have won five of their last seven home games against the Bruins (1-3). UCLA finished fifth in the Pac-12 South at 3-6 and 3-9 overall last season and has started 1-0 in the conference this year after knocking off Washington State last week. Saturday's game at Tucson, Ariz., is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET. UCLA won last year's meeting 31-30 on its home field. The Wildcats are favored by 6.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Arizona odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 72.

The model has taken into account that junior running back Gary Brightwell has been a big part of the Arizona offense, rushing 26 times for 226 yards (8.7 average) and three touchdowns. In two seasons, Brightwell has rushed 117 times for 751 yards (6.4 average) and six TDs.

Also leading the Wildcats' ground attack is junior running back J.J. Taylor, who has carried 35 times for 208 yards (5.9 average) and two TDs. For his career, Taylor has rushed 474 times for 2,750 yards (5.8 average) and 15 touchdowns. Last season, he rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 133 yards (8.3 average). He had two touchdown receptions in 2017. Dual-threat quarterback Khalil Tate has accounted for over 900 yards of offense and eight touchdowns on the season.

But just because the Wildcats have a strong backfield does not guarantee they will cover the UCLA vs. Arizona spread on Saturday.

That's because UCLA has a dual threat of its own in sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who led the Bruins to an incredible 67-63 come-from-behind victory over 19th-ranked Washington State last week, a win that may have saved UCLA's season. The Bruins trailed by 32 points in the third quarter before rallying as Thompson-Robinson completed 25-of-38 passes for 507 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 57 yards and two more scores.

Defensively, the Bruins have been led by senior linebacker Krys Barnes, who is tops on the team with 36 tackles, including 25 solo. He also has one sack, one forced fumble and three passes defensed.

