The No. 13 UCLA Bruins look to keep their excellent 2022 season on track in a Pac-12 conference matchup against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins are 8-1 and enter this game coming off a 50-36 win over Arizona State, while the Wildcats are 3-6 and coming off a 45-20 loss to Utah last weekend. Last year, UCLA won this matchup, 34-16, by outscoring Arizona 20-3 in the second half during the game played in Tucson. The Bruins are 6-2 against the spread, while the Wildcats are 4-4 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Bruins are favored by 19.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. UCLA odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 77.5. Before entering any UCLA vs. Arizona picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UCLA vs. Arizona and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for UCLA vs. Arizona:

UCLA vs. Arizona spread: UCLA -19.5

UCLA vs. Arizona over/under: 77.5 points

UCLA vs. Arizona picks: See picks here

Latest Odds: UCLA Bruins -20 Bet Now

What you need to know about Arizona

The Wildcats continue their brutal five game stretch against teams currently ranked: 6th, 25th, 8th, 13th, and now 12th in the country. Predictably they're 0-4 in those games and have surrendered 49, 49, 45, and 45 points against in those contests respectively. Against Utah last week, QB Jayden de Laura had his worst game of 2022, completing only 10 of 20 passes for 159 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, plus a rushing score. True freshman Noah Fifita entered late and threw a touchdown pass to high school teammate and fellow freshman, Tetairoa McMillan, but the Wildcats lost 45-20.

Wide receiver, Jacob Cowing, who has been one of the most productive receivers in the nation with 65 catches for 846 yards and seven scores, was held to a 5-29-0 line in wet and windy Salt Lake City last weekend. He is questionable for Saturday's game due to a leg injury. McMillan had four grabs for 78 yards including his touchdown, and seems to be a lock for national all-freshman teams with 35 catches, 610 yards, and seven receiving touchdowns thus far in 2022.

What you need to know about UCLA

The Bruins continue to do whatever they want offensively, now having scored 30+ points in every game this season. Their 50-36 win at Arizona State was made even more impressive by the fact star running back Zach Charbonnet missed the game due to injury. His status for this weekend's game is unknown to this point. His absence didn't stop the Bruins from totaling 402 yards rushing on 42 attempts led by Kazemir Allen (11-137-1), QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (10-120-2), Keegan Jones (12-98-1), and Colson Yankoff (8-48-1).

Thompson-Robinson also threw for two more scores and one interception as part of a 13 for 20 day passing for 169 yards. UCLA now ranks fifth in the nation in yards per game (508.4) while going up against an Arizona defense that is fifth worst in yards allowed per game (473). Even if Charbonnet doesn't play, UCLA should be able to find success against the poor Wildcats defense and seems like a cinch to score at least 40 or more points, as Arizona is averaging 47 points against during their current four game losing streak.

How to make Arizona vs. UCLA picks

The model has simulated UCLA vs. Arizona 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the Arizona vs. UCLA matchup? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arizona vs. UCLA spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up almost $3,000 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.