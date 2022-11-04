The No.12 UCLA Bruins look to continue their Pac-12 title quest with a trip to the desert to face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. UCLA is 7-1 and enters off an impressive 38-13 against Stanford, while ASU (3-5) defeated Colorado 42-34 in Boulder last Saturday. Last year the Sun Devils won this matchup 42-23 in the Rose Bowl. UCLA is 5-2 against the spread, while ASU is 3-4 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Bruins are favored by 10.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Arizona State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 66.

Arizona State vs. UCLA spread: ASU +10.5

Arizona State vs. UCLA over/under: 66 points

What you need to know about UCLA

Last week's Bruins dominating win was spearheaded by running back Zach Charbonnet, who rushed for 198 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns. He also added five catches for 61 yards and was a one-man wrecking crew against the Cardinal defense. On the season, he's averaging an impressive 7.5 yards per carry, rushing 128 times for 964 yards and ten scores. Charbonnet has eclipsed the 100 yard rushing mark and at least one touchdown six times in his seven 2022 games and likely is on his way to all-conference honors.

While he likely won't be the first team all-conference quarterback this season, Dorian Thompson-Robinson has shined for the Bruins through their first eight games. He's averaging more than 246 yards passing per game, with 17 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. DTR has also rushed for 319 yards and five more scores on the ground. In last year's defeat against ASU, Thompson-Robinson shined, throwing for 235 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 95 more. UCLA's top receiver is Jake Bobo, with 35 catches for 526 yards and six scores on the season.

What you need to know about Arizona State

Junior QB Trenton Bourguet has been fantastic for ASU in his two 2022 appearances, throwing for three touchdowns in each game, including a 435 yard effort in last Saturday's win against Colorado. It might not be a coincidence that Bourguet has played in Arizona State's two conference wins and the likelihood is he continues to start until his play drops off. Wide receiver Elijah Badger (8-137-0) and tighe end Jalin Conyers (6-108-3) each topped the century mark in receiving yards against the Buffaloes, with Conyers being on the receiving end of all of Bourguet's touchdown passes.

The Sun Devils' biggest offensive star this season has been Wyoming transfer running back Xazavian Holliday, who has five 100 yard rushing games on the season and has scored in seven of the team's eight games. His three touchdown effort on Saturday brings him to ten rushing scores in addition to two receiving touchdowns. His 760 yards rushing leave him within striking distance of his career-high total of 1,265 in 2019. Considering ASU will remain committed to the run in their final four games, expect Valladay to continue his success and to put himself further on NFL teams' radar going forward.

