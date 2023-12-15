The UCLA Bruins and Boise State Broncos are both looking to end their seasons on a positive note Saturday when they meet in the 2023 Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk. The programs had contrasting finishes to their seasons but only one will end their season with a victory. The Broncos (8-5) dug out of a 3-4 hole to win five of their final six and capture the Mountain West Conference championship. The Bruins (7-5) started 4-1 but stumbled down the stretch with losses in three of their past four. However, the lone bright spot was a 38-20 victory over crosstown rival USC. Boise State will be without quarterback Taylen Green, who is transferring to Arkansas, while UCLA part-time starting quarterback Dante Moore is in the portal as well.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium. The Bruins are 4.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 48 in the latest UCLA vs. Boise State odds via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Boise State vs. UCLA picks, check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

Now, Nagel has set his sights on UCLA vs. Boise State and locked in his picks and CFB predictions. Here are the FBS college football odds and betting lines for Boise State vs. UCLA:

UCLA vs. Boise State point spread: UCLA -4.5

UCLA vs. Boise State over/under total points: 48

UCLA vs. Boise State money line: UCLA -196, Boise State +161

UCLA: The Bruins have covered the point spread once in their past five games.

BSU: The Broncos are 1-2-1 against the spread as an underdog this season.

Why UCLA can cover

Although the Bruins have been felled by inconsistent offensive production, owing largely to erratic quarterback play, they have relied on a sterling defense that has been one of the top units in the country. They rank second in the Pac-12 in scoring defense at 18.1 points per game, behind only Oregon at 17.3 points per game.

Earlier this week, the program made the expected announcement that top defensive end Laiatu Latu is skipping the LA Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. The senior has a team-leading 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

However, the Bruins have plenty of remaining defensive stalwarts. Senior linebacker Darius Muasau has 37 solo tackles, four sacks, five passes defended and an interception. Junior defensive lineman Gabriel Murphy has recorded seven sacks and 21 solo tackles.

Offensively, UCLA's power-based rushing attack ranks No. 22 in the country with 191 yards per contest. Junior Carson Steele leads the way with 847 yards and six touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why Boise State can cover

The Broncos ended their season as arguably one of the hottest teams in the country, winning five of their final six by an average of 24 points per contest. All those victories came against bowl-bound teams except for New Mexico, and the pinnacle came in a 44-20 rout of upstart UNLV for the conference championship in Las Vegas.

The program parted ways with former coach Andy Avalos following a 31-30 loss at Colorado State as a two-touchdown favorite. Spencer Danielson was named the interim coach, and the team clearly responded to the change of leadership. Danielson was named the permanent head coach following the conference championship.

Boise State reverted to its roots anchored by a physical run game, supported by a solid defense. The Broncos allowed 20 points or fewer in their last five wins, with the lone blip coming in a 37-30 loss at Fresno State.

Ashton Jeanty emerged as one of the top running backs in the country. The shifty junior finished No. 12 nationally with 1,262 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. See which team to pick here.

