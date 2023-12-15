UCLA won't have to leave the comforts of Southern California when it faces Boise State in the LA Bowl Saturday at SoFi Stadium. This weekend will mark only the second meeting between the programs and the first since UCLA's 38-7 win at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 4, 1999.

The Bruins are coming off a disastrous 33-7 loss to in-state rival Cal on Nov. 25 — marking the final regular-season game of the Pac-12 as we know it. UCLA dropped three of its final four games after a 6-2 start to finish 4-5 in conference play in Year 6 of the Chip Kelly era. The program had an opportunity to reach the 10-win mark for the first time since 2014 last season before a 37-35 loss to Pitt in the Sun Bowl extended its postseason losing streak to three.

Boise State comes into this game on the opposite trajectory. The Broncos were in danger of recording their first losing season since 1997, but interim coach Spencer Danielson guided the program to a three-game winning streak that was capped with a 44-20 win over UNLV in the Mountain West Championship Game.

UCLA vs. Boise State: Need to know

Big names out for the LA Bowl: UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu — a projected top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft — won't suit up as he prepares for the next level. UCLA and Boise State won't have their starting quarterbacks for the bowl game as both entered the transfer portal. Former Boise State QB Taylen Green announced his commitment to Arkansas earlier this week and true freshman signal caller CJ Tiller is expected to start in his place. As for UCLA, former five-star quarterback Dante Moore entered the transfer portal and his destination is undecided. The Bruins will start Ethan Garbers or Kent State transfer Collin Schlee in his absence.

Boise State's revival: Taking over for the fired Andy Avalos in November, Danielson guided Boise State to its fifth Mountain West championship and simultaneously becoming the first interim coach in FBS history to win a conference championship. That resulted in his interim tag being removed. Danielson has been around Boise State in various roles since the 2017 season, and a bowl win to close out the year would certainly be a way to parlay success ahead of the 2024 season.

Chip Kelly seeks first bowl win at UCLA: Kelly was hired in 2018 with serious buzz. While the program has certainly improved since he took the job, this season was viewed as a disappointment because of the favorable schedule and a regression from a nine-win season in 2022. UCLA is 0-1 in bowl games under Kelly, and a win could ease some of the tension before joining the Big Ten next season.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

LA Bowl prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

It's hard to say this is a must-win game for Kelly and UCLA because it's a non-New Year's Six bowl with no real implications going forward. However, rumors about Kelly's job status could subside if he delivers his first bowl victory. The Bruins defense has been among one of the best groups in the country this season, and they should be able to cause havoc against an inexperienced quarterback on the other side. Pick: UCLA -4.5

