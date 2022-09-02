UCLA and Bowling Green will both be relying on their experienced quarterbacks when they square off in Week 1 of the college football season on Saturday afternoon. The Bruins have Dorian Thompson-Robinson back on the field for his fifth season, while Matt McDonald is returning for Bowling Green. This will be the first-ever matchup between these schools.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Bruins are favored by 23.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Bowling Green odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 56.5.

UCLA vs. Bowling Green spread: UCLA -23.5

UCLA vs. Bowling Green over/under: 56.5 points

UCLA vs. Bowling Green money line: UCLA -2800, Bowling Green +1250

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA is replacing a ton of starting production, but Thompson-Robinson provides a ton of stability at the quarterback position. He threw 21 touchdown passes in 2021 and was able to cut his interceptions down to six. The Bruins snagged wide receiver Jake Bobo from Duke after he led the Blue Devils with 74 receptions for 794 yards and a touchdown.

Bowling Green might be overwhelmed by the moment, as the Falcons are going to be the first team from the MAC to play in the Rose Bowl. They have been atrocious away from home in recent years, going 2-13 in their last 15 road games. UCLA covered the spread in five of its final seven games last year, giving the Bruins some momentum heading into the season.

Why Bowling Green can cover

Bowling Green has experience at multiple key positions, including McDonald at quarterback. He is a Southern California native and is facing a UCLA defense that ranked last in the Pac-12 in yards allowed per game (260.3). The Falcons have nine starters returning on the defensive side of the field, giving them crucial experience to open the season.

UCLA is going to be weaker offensively this season after losing its top three wide receivers from last year. Bowling Green covered the spread in eight of its 12 games last year and will likely be undervalued again based on its 2021 record. The Falcons are poised to use their experience to their advantage in this game.

