UCLA vs. California: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch UCLA vs. California football game
Who's Playing
UCLA (home) vs. California (away)
Current Records: UCLA 4-7; California 6-5
What to Know
The UCLA Bruins need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35.36 points per matchup. UCLA and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rose Bowl. UCLA is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
The Bruins ended up a good deal behind the USC Trojans when they played on Saturday, losing 52-35. The Bruins got a solid performance out of QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for 367 yards and three TDs on 44 attempts; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Near the top of the highlight reel was Thompson-Robinson's 53-yard TD bomb to TE Devin Asiasi in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for California and the Stanford Cardinal, but California stepped up in the second half. California snuck past Stanford with a 24-20 victory. California QB Chase Garbers was slinging it as he picked up 72 yards on the ground on 13 carries and accumulated 285 passing yards. Garbers' performance made up for a slower contest against USC last week.
California's victory lifted them to 6-5 while UCLA's loss dropped them down to 4-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: UCLA is 15th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 460.3 on average. But California is stumbling into the matchup with the 10th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 314.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bruins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears.
Over/Under: 52
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UCLA have won three out of their last four games against California.
- Oct 13, 2018 - UCLA 37 vs. California 7
- Nov 24, 2017 - UCLA 30 vs. California 27
- Nov 26, 2016 - California 36 vs. UCLA 10
- Oct 22, 2015 - UCLA 40 vs. California 24
