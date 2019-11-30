UCLA vs. California live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

UCLA (home) vs. California (away)

Current Records: UCLA 4-7; California 6-5

What to Know

The California Golden Bears are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the UCLA Bruins at 10:30 p.m. ET at Rose Bowl. California is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

It was all tied up 10-10 at the half for the Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinal last week, but the Golden Bears stepped up in the second half. The Golden Bears got past Stanford with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 24-20. California QB Chase Garbers was slinging it as he picked up 72 yards on the ground on 13 carries and accumulated 285 passing yards. The Golden Bears' win came on a 16-yard rush from Garbers with only 1:27 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, UCLA received a tough blow as they fell 52-35 to the USC Trojans. The losing side was boosted by QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for 367 yards and three TDs on 44 attempts. Thompson-Robinson's performance made up for a slower game against the Utah Utes two weeks ago.

California's victory lifted them to 6-5 while UCLA's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: UCLA is stumbling into the matchup with the 14th most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 460.3 on average. But California is 10th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 314.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.26

Odds

The Golden Bears are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bruins.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bruins as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

UCLA have won three out of their last four games against California.