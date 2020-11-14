Originally, the UCLA Bruins were supposed to host the Utah Utes and the California Golden Bears were supposed to visit the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday. However, with COVID-19 outbreaks at Utah and Arizona State forcing those games to be cancelled, UCLA will now host California at the Rose Bowl on Sunday for a noon ET kickoff. That means the teams will be battling at 9 a.m. local time and California will be making its season debut.

The Bruins lost 48-42 last week against Colorado and their preparations have certainly been altered by the late schedule change. So it'll be interesting to see how both teams manage with the Golden Bears listed as 2.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points at 55.5 in the latest California vs. UCLA odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before making any UCLA vs. California picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 37-20 on top-rated picks through 10 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $900 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cal vs. UCLA. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for UCLA vs. Cal:

California vs. UCLA spread: Golden Bears -2.5

California vs. UCLA over-under: 55.5

California vs. UCLA money line: Golden Bears -140; Bruins +120

CAL: The Bears have covered in eight of their last nine on the road

UCLA: WR Kyle Philips had 60 catches and averaged almost 62 receiving yards per game in 2019

Why California can cover



The Golden Bears are coming off an 8-5 season and a Redbox Bowl win over Illinois in Justin Wilcox's third year at the helm of the program. It was California's second bowl appearance in a row and Wilcox's defense took a bend-but-don't-break approach that served the program well.

California gave up over 390 yards of total offense per game but only allowed 21.9 points to rank 33rd in the nation out of 130 FBS teams. Linebacker Cameron Goode was a big part of the reason why with 14 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks last season. He'll be back for his senior season and he could cause major problems for a Bruins squad that lost three fumbles last week.

Why UCLA can cover

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a big game last week against Colorado for UCLA, which is 8-9-2 against the spread in Pac-12 games the past two-plus seasons. He had four TD passes, and he had 109 rushing yards and another score to go with his 303 passing yards in the 48-42 loss to Colorado. Tight end Greg Dulcich made huge plays for the Bruins, catching four passes for 126 yards, including a 52-yard TD. Running back Demetric Felton scored twice, putting up 103 total yards and a team-high seven receptions.



Defensive backs Stephan Blaylock and Quentin Lake make big plays for Chip Kelly's squad. Blaylock had a team-high 86 tackles in 2019 and led the team with 11 against the Buffaloes, and Lake had a sack and knocked down a pass. Osa Odighizuwa (three sacks in 2019) had a QB hurry and six tackles last week.

How to make UCLA vs. California picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the model suggesting the two teams combine to turn the ball over nearly four times on average. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cal vs. UCLA? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UCLA vs. Cal spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,900 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.