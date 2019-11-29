UCLA vs. California odds, spread: 2019 Rivalry Week picks, college football predictions from proven computer

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the California Golden Bears and the UCLA Bruins at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. UCLA is 4-7 overall and 2-3 at home, while California is 6-5 overall and 3-2 on the road. Both teams have been mediocre against the spread, with Cal entering this matchup 5-5, while UCLA is 5-6 ATS. The Bruins are favored by 1.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. California odds, while the over-under is set at 51. Before entering any Cal vs. UCLA picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

UCLA took a tough 52-35 loss to USC in its last outing, a game that eliminated Chip Kelly and the Bruins from bowl eligibility. After winning three straight in the middle of their Pac-12 schedule, the Bruins have now lost two straight after that setback against USC and a 49-3 loss to Utah the week before. Still, the Bruins have a couple explosive players on offense in quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for 367 yards and three TDs on 44 attempt last week. Running back Joshua Kelly enters this matchup with a 210-984-11 rushing line on the season and needs just 16 yards to hit 1,000 for the second straight season.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for California and Stanford, but Cal stepped up in the second half in a 24-20 win last week, giving the Golden Bears the critical sixth win needed to be bowl eligible. Quarterback Chase Garbers had a solid overall game, picking up 72 yards on the ground on 13 carries and piling up 285 passing yards. Garbers found the end zone on a 16-yard scramble with 1:27 remaining in the fourth quarter for the deciding score.

A couple stats to consider for this matchup: The Bruins are 15th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 460.3 on average. But the Golden Bears are stumbling into the matchup with the 10th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 314.9 on average.

