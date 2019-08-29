UCLA vs. Cincinnati odds, best predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 5-0 on Bruins games

Chip Kelly is entering his second year as head coach of the UCLA Bruins, and he's looking to help the storied school back to its winning ways. Last season, Kelly and the Bruins finished with just three wins, their lowest total since 1989. Now, UCLA will begin its quest to return to bowl eligibility on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bearcats, who defeated the Bruins by a final score of 26-17 as 14.5-point underdogs one year ago. The latest UCLA vs. Cincinnati odds list the Bearcats as 2.5-point home favorites, down one from where the line opened. The over-under is 57, down over a touchdown from the opener. Thursday's kickoff from Nippert Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game time weather is calling for partly cloudy skies with temperatures around 80. Before you lock in your UCLA vs. Cincinnati picks and college football predictions for the opening week of games, you need to see what Vegas legend Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, the former bookmaker became a SportsLine expert in 2016 and promptly crushed college football for SportsLine members, going 70-44-3 on the season.

Roberts knows when to back or fade the Bruins better than anyone since he has nailed his last five college football against the spread picks involving UCLA. In fact, he hasn't missed a pick involving the Bruins since the 2016 season. Now, Roberts has analyzed both rosters and made his picks for Cincinnati vs. UCLA. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Roberts is well aware that Cincinnati is extremely tough to beat on its home turf. In fact, the Bearcats are 7-0 in their last seven games at home and 12-2 in their last 14 overall. The Bearcats are led by quarterback Desmond Ridder, who completed over 62 percent of his passes across 13 games last season. The 6-foot-4 sophomore threw 20 touchdowns in 2018 and proved to be a viable runner, accumulating 572 yards and five scores on the ground. Ridder and the Cincinnati offense will look to take advantage of a porous UCLA defense that gave up almost 450 yards per game last season.

Plus, the Bruins have struggled on the road, winning just one of their last 15 games away from home. Cincinnati went 7-6 against the spread last season, compared to 5-6-1 for Kelly's Bruins.

But just because the Bearcats have home-field advantage and a potent offense doesn't mean they will cover the UCLA vs. Cincinnati spread.

The 2018 season couldn't have gone much worse for UCLA, which went 3-9. New coach Chip Kelly, known for his offensive powerhouse teams at Oregon, couldn't get things clicking in L.A., as the offense averaged only 24.6 points while the defense surrendered 36.6.

But UCLA returns 19 out of a possible 22 starters. That includes Joshua Kelley, who rushed for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns, and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started six games as a true freshman, plus six of the top seven tacklers on defense.

