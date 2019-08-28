UCLA vs. Cincinnati odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 5-0 on Bruins games

The UCLA Bruins and Cincinnati Bearcats face off in an intriguing non-conference showdown to open Week 1 of the 2019 college football schedule. Kickoff is Thursday at 7 p.m. ET from Nippert Stadium, home of the Bearcats. Last year, Cincinnati went into UCLA as a 14-point underdog and left with a 26-17 victory en route to an 11-2 season. That was also the start of a brutal 3-9 campaign for the Bruins. Both teams have reason to be optimistic in 2019, and it starts on Thursday. The Bearcats are 2.5-point favorites, down one from the opener, and the over-under for total points scored is 58 in the latest UCLA vs. Cincinnati odds. Before you make any UCLA vs. Cincinnati picks or college football predictions of your own, you need to see what Vegas legend Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, the former bookmaker became a SportsLine expert in 2016 and promptly crushed college football for SportsLine members, going 70-44-3 on the season.

Roberts knows when to back or fade the Bruins better than anyone since he has nailed his last five college football against the spread picks involving UCLA. In fact, he hasn't missed a pick involving the Bruins since the 2016 season. Now, Roberts has analyzed both rosters and made his picks for Cincinnati vs. UCLA. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Roberts knows Cincinnati was underrated against its Pac-12 opponent to open last season, and that paid off for those who backed them. The Bearcats went on to finish 11-2 and averaged 35 points per game, 14 more than the previous season.

Now, they return seven starters on each side of the ball and welcome the Bruins to Nippert Stadium, where they've won 17 straight home openers by an average of 33 points.

But just because Cincinnati has home-field advantage and a potent offense doesn't mean it will cover the UCLA vs. Cincinnati spread.

The 2018 season couldn't have gone much worse for UCLA, which went 3-9. New coach Chip Kelly, known for his offensive powerhouse teams at Oregon, couldn't get things clicking in L.A., as the offense averaged only 24.6 points while the defense surrendered 36.6.

But UCLA returns 19 out of a possible 22 starters. That includes Joshua Kelley, who rushed for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns, and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started six games as a true freshman, plus six of the top seven tacklers on defense.

Roberts, who knows each team's depth chart better than almost anyone, is leaning under, and he has also isolated a critical X-factor that made him jump on one side of the UCLA vs. Cincinnati spread. You can only see what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Cincinnati vs. UCLA? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cincinnati vs. UCLA spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the former Vegas bookmaker who's nailed his last five picks involving the Bruins.