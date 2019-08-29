UCLA vs. Cincinnati odds, top predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 5-0 on Bruins games

Last season was a struggle for the UCLA Bruins under first-year head coach Chip Kelly. The Bruins lost nine games, more than Kelly lost in four seasons at Oregon, and it all started with a 26-17 home defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Bruins get a redo to open the 2019 season, but this time the Bearcats will host the rematch on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET to open Week 1 of the new college football schedule. Cincinnati went 11-2 last year after winning just four games each of the previous two seasons. This time around, the Bruins have nearly every major player back and they remember last year. Cincinnati is favored by three in the latest UCLA vs. Cincinnati odds, down a half-point from the opener, while the over-under has tumbled from 65 to 57.5. With so many factors to consider for Thursday's nationally-televised showdown, you'll want to hear what Vegas legend Micah Roberts has to say before you make any UCLA vs. Cincinnati picks or college football predictions of your own.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, the former bookmaker became a SportsLine expert in 2016 and promptly crushed college football for SportsLine members, going 70-44-3 on the season.

Roberts knows when to back or fade the Bruins better than anyone since he has nailed his last five college football against the spread picks involving UCLA. In fact, he hasn't missed a pick involving the Bruins since the 2016 season. Now, Roberts has analyzed both rosters and made his picks for Cincinnati vs. UCLA. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Roberts knows Cincinnati won 11 games, including that victory at Los Angeles last year, thanks in large part to an offense that averaged a whopping 14 more points in 2018 (35 points per game) compared to 2017. Now, the Bearcats are back with seven returning starters on each side of the ball. And they've have been especially tough to open seasons. In fact, they've won 17 home openers in a row, including a 63-7 demolition of Alabama A&M last season.

The Bruins' expectations have risen from last year's rough season, but they don't travel well. UCLA has lost 14 of its last 15 games outside of the Rose Bowl by an average of 16 points. Last season, UCLA lost by 28 at Oklahoma, by 22 at Colorado, and by 21 at Oregon, just to name a few.

But just because the Bearcats have home-field advantage and a potent offense doesn't mean they will cover the UCLA vs. Cincinnati spread.

The 2018 season couldn't have gone much worse for UCLA, which went 3-9. New coach Chip Kelly, known for his offensive powerhouse teams at Oregon, couldn't get things clicking in L.A., as the offense averaged only 24.6 points while the defense surrendered 36.6.

But UCLA returns 19 out of a possible 22 starters. That includes Joshua Kelley, who rushed for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns, and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started six games as a true freshman, plus six of the top seven tacklers on defense.

Roberts, who knows each team's depth chart better than almost anyone, is leaning under, and he has also isolated a critical X-factor that made him jump on one side of the UCLA vs. Cincinnati spread. You can only see what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Cincinnati vs. UCLA? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cincinnati vs. UCLA spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the former Vegas bookmaker who's nailed his last five picks involving the Bruins.