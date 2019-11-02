UCLA vs. Colorado live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch UCLA vs. Colorado football game
Who's Playing
UCLA (home) vs. Colorado (away)
Current Records: UCLA 3-5; Colorado 3-5
What to Know
Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as UCLA and Colorado will face off at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rose Bowl. UCLA will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.
The Bruins were able to grind out a solid victory over Arizona State last week, winning 42-32. RB Joshua Kelley had a stellar game for UCLA as he rushed for 164 yards and four TDs on 34 carries.
Meanwhile, Colorado didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 35-31 to USC. Colorado's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Steven Montez, who passed for 324 yards and three TDs on 43 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Montez's 71-yard TD bomb to WR Laviska Shenault Jr. in the third quarter. Montez scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.
UCLA's win lifted them to 3-5 while Colorado's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: UCLA are stumbling into the game with the second most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 24 on the season. Colorado has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 327.3 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Bruins are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
UCLA and Colorado both have two wins in their last four games.
- Sep 28, 2018 - Colorado 38 vs. UCLA 16
- Sep 30, 2017 - UCLA 27 vs. Colorado 23
- Nov 03, 2016 - Colorado 20 vs. UCLA 10
- Oct 31, 2015 - UCLA 35 vs. Colorado 31
Watch This Game Live
