UCLA vs. Colorado odds: 2018 college football picks, predictions from advanced model on 8-2 run

The unbeaten Colorado Buffaloes open Pac-12 action Friday, hosting the 0-3 UCLA Bruins at 9 p.m. ET. Colorado is averaging 41 points en route to its 3-0 start, while the young Bruins have struggled out of the gate, including a 38-14 loss to Fresno State on Sept. 15. Each team was off last weekend and had extra time to prepare for this conference showdown. In the latest Colorado vs. UCLA odds, the Buffaloes are favored by 9.5, down from an opening of 11.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dropped from 62 to 59.5.

The model knows UCLA has struggled on both sides of the ball en route to a 0-3 start, but Friday against Colorado could mark the first time the Bruins will have all their weapons on the field at the same time.

Quarterback Wilton Speight, a grad transfer from Michigan, injured his back in Week 1 and hasn't played since. He was 8 of 12 with a touchdown before going down. In his absence, the Bruins have averaged just 319 yards, 119th nationally. Whether Speight starts and plays Friday remains to be seen.

Running back Soso Jamabo, tight end Devin Asiasi and center Boss Tagaloa are among seven players who have been suspended for team violations, but they'll all suit up for UCLA vs. Colorado.

Just because the Bruins are finally fully loaded doesn't mean Colorado can't still cover the double-digit spread.

The Buffaloes are averaging 41 points. They're doing it with a potent but balanced offense that's averaging 290 yards passing and 204 yards rushing. Quarterback Steven Montez has thrown for eight touchdowns and two interceptions, while Travon McMillian, a senior transfer from Virginia Tech, has gained 290 yards with three touchdowns.

But the defense has been just as effective, allowing 18.3 points and 373 yards. It has registered 10 sacks, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries, ranking in the upper-half nationally in every category. Junior college transfer Mustafa Johnson has 3.5 sacks, while Nate Landman was the National Defensive Player of the Week after a 14-tackle effort against Nebraska.

