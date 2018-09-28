UCLA vs. Colorado odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from expert who's 5-0 on Bruins games

The unbeaten Colorado Buffaloes host the winless UCLA Bruins in the Pac-12 opener for both teams on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. In the latest UCLA vs. Colorado odds, the Buffaloes are favored by 9.5 points, down from the opening line of 11.5. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 58, down from 62. Before you make any UCLA vs. Colorado picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

The veteran sportswriter and handicapper has covered college football of all levels up close for decades. And that expertise really shines through when it comes to Pac-12 football. The Los Angeles-based handicapper is on a perfect 5-0 run picking UCLA games. That includes a pair of contests this year, taking the Bruins (+30) against Oklahoma and Cincinnati (+15) against UCLA, as both underdogs covered.

He has studied UCLA vs. Colorado from every possible angle.

Tierney knows the Buffaloes have averaged 41 points in their 3-0 start, just missing out on the Associated Press Top 25 (26th) this week. The team finished dead last in the Pac-12 South last season after winning the title the year before, but it appears back on track in a hurry.

Colorado is averaging 204 rushing yards, third among Pac 12 teams. It's also averaging 290 yards passing, led by junior Steven Montez, making the balanced offense tough to slow down.

Colorado's defense has been just as stout, allowing 18.3 points per game. The squad returned its top three tacklers from a year ago. So far this season, Mustafa Johnson, a junior college transfer, has 3.5 sacks, while Nate Landman, a sophomore linebacker, has two interceptions.

Just because Colorado has been strong to open the season doesn't mean it can cover a double-digit spread against Chip Kelly's UCLA squad.



UCLA has faced a gantlet so far, losing by nine to Cincinnati, 28 to Oklahoma and 24 to Fresno State. Those teams are a combined 10-1 on the season, and UCLA's strength of schedule ranks 17th, compared to 117th for Colorado. The offense has yet to really get it going, either, averaging 319 yards and ranking 119th out of 130 teams under Kelly. The bye week came at a good time for UCLA, as Kelly dubbed it "improvement week."

Quarterback Wilton Speight, a transfer grad from Michigan, injured his back in Week 1 and hasn't played since. He was 8 of 12 with a touchdown before going down, but reports are he has practiced fully. UCLA is mum on whether he'll be on the field Friday.

Tierney has studied each matchup in-depth and has identified a critical x-factor.

The game features a significant matchup between UCLA and Colorado.