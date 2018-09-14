UCLA vs. Fresno St.: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

On Saturday UCLA take on Fresno St. at 10:30 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with UCLA going off at just a 2.5 point favorite.

UCLA have to be aching after a bruising 49-21 loss to Oklahoma last week. UCLA got a solid performance out of Bolu Olorunfunmi, who rushed for 56 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest two weeks ago, Fresno St. were humbled. They came up short against Minnesota, falling 21-14.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.