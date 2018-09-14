UCLA vs. Fresno St.: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the UCLA vs. Fresno State football game
On Saturday UCLA take on Fresno St. at 10:30 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with UCLA going off at just a 2.5 point favorite.
UCLA have to be aching after a bruising 49-21 loss to Oklahoma last week. UCLA got a solid performance out of Bolu Olorunfunmi, who rushed for 56 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest two weeks ago, Fresno St. were humbled. They came up short against Minnesota, falling 21-14.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 college football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 3 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Expert college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Texas vs. USC odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC and Texas
-
Washington at Utah pick, live stream
Utah looks to enter the Pac-12 title race with Washington coming to town
-
USC vs. Texas pick, live stream
The Trojans travel to the Longhorns for a rematch of last year's thrilling showdown
-
Ohio State vs. TCU odds, picks, sims
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football and locked in a play for Sat...