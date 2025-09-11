The UCLA Bruins (0-2) will be desperate for a victory when they host the New Mexico Lobos (1-1) on Friday night. UCLA lost to Utah in a 43-10 blowout in Week 1 before falling to UNLV in a 30-23 final last week. New Mexico covered the spread in a loss at then-No. 14 Michigan in its opener, followed by a 32-22 win over Idaho State in Week 2. This is the first meeting between these schools since UCLA recorded a 27-13 win in 2002.

Kickoff from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Bruins are 15.5-point favorites, according to the latest UCLA vs. New Mexico odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any New Mexico vs. UCLA picks, make sure you check out the college football picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch UCLA vs. New Mexico on Friday

When: Friday, Sept. 12

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

UCLA vs. New Mexico betting preview

Odds: UCLA -15.5, over/under of 52.5

UCLA is off to a slow start this season, losing straight up and against the spread in each of its first two games. The Bruins were blown out by Utah on Aug. 30, as quarterback Nico Iamaleava completed 11 of 22 passes for 136 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Iamaleava threw a game-ending interception against UNLV last week, as the Bruins fell to 0-2 this season.

Meanwhile, New Mexico covered the spread as a 34.5-point underdog against Michigan in its season opener, as the game ended in a 34-17 final. Junior quarterback Jack Layne completed 31 of 47 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He only threw 21 passes in a 32-22 win over Idaho State last week, as junior running back Scottre Humphrey had 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Model's UCLA vs. New Mexico prediction, picks

UCLA had a pair of tricky games to open the season, but this will be a welcomed step down in competition. The Lobos turned the ball over three times against Michigan in their season opener, and they finished with just 267 total yards. UCLA has significantly more talent on its roster, and Iamaleava had a better showing last week than he did in his UCLA debut. The Bruins are 14-6 in their last 20 games as favorites, while New Mexico is 1-17 in its last 18 Friday games. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting UCLA to cover the spread in 62% of simulations.

