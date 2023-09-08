Week 2 of the CFB season continues on Saturday with a non-conference battle down in Southern California between the UCLA Bruins and the San Diego State Aztecs. UCLA's QB tandem had some hiccups in Week 1 but they were able to pull off a 27-13 win against Coastal Carolina. Meanwhile, the Aztecs are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Ohio 20-13 and Idaho State 36-28.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Bruins are 14-point favorites in the latest UCLA vs. San Diego State odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before locking in any UCLA vs. San Diego State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on UCLA vs. San Diego State and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for UCLA vs. San Diego State:

San Diego State vs. UCLA spread: UCLA -14

San Diego State vs. UCLA over/under: 48.5 points

San Diego State vs. UCLA money line: UCLA -581, SDSU +419

San Diego State vs. UCLA picks:



San Diego State vs. UCLA streaming: Paramount+

Why UCLA can cover

It's no secret that UCLA has the upper hand in this matchup. Over 24 head-to-head meetings, the Bruins have a 22-1-1 record against the Aztecs. That should give them some confidence on the road, even with there being some questions with the offense.

The Bruins' offense did look improved when Dante Moore entered the game, and their defense did a good job pressuring Chanticleers QB Grayson McCall. They have a tough task ahead against the Aztecs, but their overall edge in talent could be enough to pull away in this one.

Why San Diego State can cover

San Diego State has established a home-field presence since both of its wins this season have occurred at Snapdragon Stadium. That should help them keep this game close so they can cover the spread.

The Aztecs also have a variety of offensive weapons at their disposal. Starting QB Jalen Mayden is also the teams leading rusher, averaging 9.8 yards on the ground through the first two games of the season. He has also found chemistry with former Washington TE Mark Redman, who caught two TD passes in the season opener.

How to make San Diego State vs. UCLA picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 51 points. It also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time.

So who wins San Diego State vs. UCLA, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time?