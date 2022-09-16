Who's Playing

South Alabama @ UCLA

Current Records: South Alabama 2-0; UCLA 2-0

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars are staring down a pretty large 15.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the UCLA Bruins at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Rose Bowl.

South Alabama beat the Central Michigan Chippewas 38-24 last week. The team accrued 31 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win.

A well-balanced attack led UCLA over the Alabama State Hornets every single quarter on their way to victory last week. The Bruins claimed a resounding 45-7 victory over Alabama State at home. With UCLA ahead 31-7 at the half, the contest was all but over already. No one had a standout game offensively for UCLA, but they got scores from a handful of players including RB Keegan Jones, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and RB TJ Harden.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Jaguars and UCLA clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bruins are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.