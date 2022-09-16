The UCLA Bruins will be seeking a third consecutive double-digit victory when they host the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. UCLA has already picked up decisive wins over Bowling Green (45-17) and Alabama State (45-7) this season. South Alabama is shaping up to be a tougher challenge, as the Jaguars are also unbeaten coming into this matchup.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Bruins are favored by 15.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. South Alabama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 59.

UCLA vs. South Alabama spread: UCLA -15.5

UCLA vs. South Alabama over/under: 59 points

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA's offense has been cruising through the first two games of the season, as starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been able to rest in the second half of both blowout wins. He has completed 41 of 54 passes for 399 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing seven times for 87 yards. Senior running back Zach Charbonnet had 21 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown in the season opener, and he is rested after sitting out for the entire game last week.

Head coach Chip Kelly has used the blowout wins over Bowling Green and Alabama State to tinker with his lineup, setting the Bruins up for even more success on Saturday. South Alabama is undefeated as well, but this will be a massive step up in competition for the Jaguars. They have only covered the spread once in their last seven road games, while UCLA has covered in four of its last five games overall.

Why South Alabama can cover

South Alabama will be a much tougher opponent for UCLA than Bowling Green or Alabama State, as the Jaguars are coming off an impressive upset win at Central Michigan last week. They match up well with UCLA's rushing attack, ranking inside the top 20 nationally in rushing yards allowed per game. South Alabama held Central Michigan to 81 rushing yards and Nicholls State to just 59.

Multiple Sun Belt teams have already sprung outright upsets against Power Five opponents this year, with Appalachian State knocking off Texas A&M, Marshall beating Notre Dame and Georgia Southern taking down Nebraska. The Jaguars only get one opportunity per season to face a Power Five school, so they will be motivated for Saturday's game. Meanwhile, this is a lookahead spot for UCLA, which has a road game at Colorado on deck.

