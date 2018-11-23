UCLA vs. Stanford: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch UCLA vs. Stanford football game
Who's Playing
UCLA Bruins (home) vs. Stanford Cardinal (away)
Current records: UCLA 3-8; Stanford 6-4
What to Know
UCLA are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32.73 points per game before their next contest. On Saturday they will take on Stanford at 3:00 p.m. UCLA will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.
UCLA had a rough outing against Arizona St. two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. UCLA walked away with a 34-27 win over USC. The victory was some much needed relief for UCLA as it spelled the end of their three-game losing streak.
Stanford were set to take on California last Saturday, but the game ended up being cancelled.
UCLA suffered a grim 34-58 defeat to Stanford the last time the two teams met. Maybe UCLA will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Bowl, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cardinal are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Bruins.
This season, UCLA are 5-6-0 against the spread. As for Stanford, they are 6-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Stanford have won all of the games they've played against UCLA in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Stanford Cardinal 58 vs. UCLA Bruins 34
- 2016 - UCLA Bruins 13 vs. Stanford Cardinal 22
- 2015 - Stanford Cardinal 56 vs. UCLA Bruins 35
