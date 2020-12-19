Who's Playing

Stanford @ UCLA

Current Records: Stanford 3-2; UCLA 3-3

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will hit the road for the fourth straight week as they head to Rose Bowl at 7 p.m. ET Saturday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the UCLA Bruins will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Cardinal came out on top in a nail-biter against the Oregon State Beavers last week, sneaking past 27-24. Having forecasted a close win for Stanford, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Stanford QB Davis Mills was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 292 yards on 29 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, UCLA didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 43-38 to the USC Trojans last week. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for four TDs and 364 yards on 36 attempts in addition to picking up 50 yards on the ground. Near the top of the highlight reel was Thompson-Robinson's 69-yard TD bomb to TE Greg Dulcich in the third quarter.

Stanford's victory brought them up to 3-2 while UCLA's loss pulled them down to 3-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Stanford is 14th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only four on the season. To make matters even worse for the Cardinal, the Bruins come into the game boasting the 16th most rushing yards per game in the nation at 220.5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stanford have won four out of their last five games against UCLA.