UCLA vs. Stanford live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins (home) vs. Stanford Cardinal (away)

Current records: UCLA 3-8-1; Stanford 6-4-1

What to Know

Stanford will square off against UCLA at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Stanford don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

Stanford were set to take on California last Saturday, but the game ended up being cancelled.

As for UCLA, they had a rough outing against Arizona St. two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. UCLA took their match against USC 34-27.

Everything went Stanford's way against UCLA the last time the two teams met as they made off with a 58-34 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stanford since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday at 3:00 PM ET Where: Rose Bowl, California

Rose Bowl, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.04

Prediction

The Cardinal are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Bruins.

This season, UCLA are 5-6-0 against the spread. As for Stanford, they are 6-3-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 5.5 point favorite.

Series History

Stanford have won all of the games they've played against UCLA in the last 4 years.

2017 - Stanford Cardinal 58 vs. UCLA Bruins 34

2016 - UCLA Bruins 13 vs. Stanford Cardinal 22

2015 - Stanford Cardinal 56 vs. UCLA Bruins 35

Weather

The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 66 degrees.