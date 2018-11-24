UCLA vs. Stanford: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

UCLA are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32.73 points per game before their next contest. On Saturday they will take on Stanford at 3:00 p.m. UCLA will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.

UCLA had a rough outing against Arizona St. two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. UCLA walked away with a 34-27 win over USC. The victory was some much needed relief for UCLA as it spelled the end of their three-game losing streak.

Stanford were set to take on California last Saturday, but the game ended up being cancelled.

UCLA suffered a grim 34-58 defeat to Stanford the last time the two teams met. Maybe UCLA will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.