The No.12 UCLA Bruins look to bounce back after their first loss of the season in a Pac-12 matchup against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. UCLA is 6-1 and enters off a 45-30 loss at No. 8 Oregon, while the Cardinal, 3-4, narrowly defeated Arizona State, 15-14 at home last weekend. The Bruins won this matchup in 2021, 35-24, on 'The Farm' in Palo Alto. UCLA is 4-2 against the spread, while Stanford is 2-4 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Bruins are favored by 16.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Stanford odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 66.5.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for UCLA vs. Stanford:

UCLA vs. Stanford spread: UCLA -16.5

UCLA vs. Stanford over/under: 66.5 points

What you need to know about Stanford

After blowing a sizable second half lead against Oregon State in Week 6 to lose by a point on a desperation play in the final minute, Stanford's defense has been fantastic the last two weeks, holding Notre Dame and Arizona State to two touchdowns each. Unfortunately the offense has only mustered 31 points in those two games, leaving little margin for error. That will be especially true against a high-powered offense like UCLA's.

In those two wins, Cardinal QB Tanner McKee has averaged 304 passing yards per game but strangely has thrown for no touchdowns and one interception during that stretch. Stanford has operated without any significant plays in the two wins, including its longest play as 23 yards against ASU. To find success against the Bruins, Stanford will need another 300 yard effort from McKee and additional chunk plays from leading rusher Casey Filkins (8-48 last week) on the ground. Additionally, Stanford coach David Shaw is 10-2 against the Bruins, with both losses coming in the last three seasons.

What you need to know about UCLA

Offensively, the Bruins have been dynamic this season led by QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and RB Zach Charbonnet. In last week's loss to Oregon, DTR threw for 262 yards and two scores, offset by one interception. On the season, he's accounted for 17 passing touchdowns and 3 rushing touchdowns in addition to 1,772 yards through the air and 269 on the ground. Thompson-Robinson is also completing passes at a 73.8% clip, which is second in the nation among qualified QBs, only behind Michigan's J.J. McCarthy (77.1 percent).

Charbonnet has topped the 100 yard rushing mark in all but one of the six games he's played in this season and ironically, that was the only week he failed to score a touchdown as well (Week 3, South Alabama). The Michigan transfer has been phenomenal and ranks 15th nationally in rushing yards (766) to go along with seven touchdowns and a 7.2 yard per carry average. Stanford is in the bottom-20 teams nationally against the run, giving up 187.6 yards per game. Look for Charbonnet to have another monster game on Saturday.

