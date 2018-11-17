UCLA vs. USC live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch UCLA vs. USC football game
Who's Playing
UCLA Bruins (home) vs. USC Trojans (away)
Current records: UCLA 2-8; USC 5-5
What to Know
UCLA are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 33.3 points per game before their next match. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against USC at 4:30 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close match.
UCLA have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their matchup against Arizona St. last week making it three winless games in a row. It was a hard-fought game, but UCLA had to settle for a 28-31 defeat against Arizona St..
Meanwhile, it always hard to lose, and it even harder to lose by a single point. Just ask USC, the unfortunate recipient of a 14-15 loss at the hands of California.
Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Rose Bowl, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $89.30
Prediction
The Trojans are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Bruins.
This season, UCLA are 4-6-0 against the spread. As for USC, they are 2-7-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 3.5 point favorite.
Series History
USC have won all of the games they've played against UCLA in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - USC Trojans 28 vs. UCLA Bruins 23
- 2016 - UCLA Bruins 14 vs. USC Trojans 36
- 2015 - USC Trojans 40 vs. UCLA Bruins 21
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
College football odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 12 college football game 10,000...
-
Cincinnati at UCF pick, live stream
The Knights look to keep their winning streak alive with a big win at home vs. the Bearcat...
-
Oliver, Applewhite issue statements
Oliver and Applewhite got into it going into halftime of Thursday's win over Tulane
-
College football picks: Week 12 games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 12 of the 2018 college football...
-
Report: KU finalizing plans with Miles
Miles is 141-55 in 16 seasons as a college head coach with his last stint coming at LSU
-
Houston QB King lost for the season
The injury occurred on a non-contact play in the victory over the Green Wave on Thursday