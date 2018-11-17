UCLA vs. USC live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins (home) vs. USC Trojans (away)

Current records: UCLA 2-8; USC 5-5

What to Know

UCLA are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 33.3 points per game before their next match. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against USC at 4:30 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close match.

UCLA have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their matchup against Arizona St. last week making it three winless games in a row. It was a hard-fought game, but UCLA had to settle for a 28-31 defeat against Arizona St..

Meanwhile, it always hard to lose, and it even harder to lose by a single point. Just ask USC, the unfortunate recipient of a 14-15 loss at the hands of California.

Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Rose Bowl, California

Rose Bowl, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.30

Prediction

The Trojans are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Bruins.

This season, UCLA are 4-6-0 against the spread. As for USC, they are 2-7-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 3.5 point favorite.

Series History

USC have won all of the games they've played against UCLA in the last 4 years.