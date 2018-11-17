UCLA vs. USC Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the UCLA vs. USC football game
UCLA is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 33.3 points per game before their next match. They will square off against USC at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The teams both are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
It was a hard-fought contest, but UCLA had to settle for a 31-28 loss against Arizona St. last Saturday. UCLA's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three losses in a row.
Meanwhile, USC had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the squad lost 15-14 to California.
UCLA didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 28-23 to USC the last time the two teams met. Maybe UCLA will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
