Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the No. 16 UCLA Bruins look to bounce back from a stunning loss last week when they take on their arch rivals, the No. 7 USC Trojans on Saturday evening. UCLA enters at 8-2 after losing 34-28 at home to Arizona, while USC (9-1), led by Heisman Trophy contender Caleb Williams, defeated Colorado 55-17 in LA last Friday. When these two teams met in 2021, UCLA ran circles around their cross-town counterparts in a 62-33 victory. The Bruins are 6-3 against the spread, while the Trojans are 6-4 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The Trojans are favored by 2.5 points in the latest USC vs. UCLA odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 75.5.

UCLA vs. USC spread: USC -2.5

UCLA vs. USC over/under: 75.5 points

What you need to know about USC

The Trojans crushed Colorado as expected, but the game came with serious consequences as starting running back Travis Dye was ruled out for the season with a serious leg injury. The Oregon transfer led USC in rushing with 884 yards and nine touchdowns on 145 carries. Without Dye, the Trojans will have to lean more on QB Caleb Williams, who has been so good this season that an invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in December seems likely. Williams has thrown for 31 touchdowns and rushed for six, with 3,010 yards passing and 283 yards rushing to his credit. Even more remarkably, the Oklahoma transfer has only thrown two interceptions on the season, including one last week.

Though he only caught one pass for two yards, the Trojans were no doubt very glad to welcome back reigning Biletnikoff Award winning wide receiver Jordan Addison, who missed games against Arizona and California due to injury. The Pitt transfer has 40 catches for 587 yards and seven scores this season and leads arguably one of the most talented receiving units in the country. If USC wins out, beating the likes of UCLA, Notre Dame, and whoever they'd meet in the Pac-12 Championship Game, the Trojans will have a major case to be included as one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff.

What you need to know about UCLA

Despite being undefeated at home heading into last week, the Bruins were mostly outplayed start to finish against a scrappy Arizona team. The loss eliminated UCLA from CFP contention, but with wins this week and next, the Bruins will be one of the representatives in the conference championship game in Las Vegas on December 2nd. Running back Zach Charbonnet was the bright spot for UCLA against the Wildcats, gashing the defense for 181 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Despite missing two games due to injury, Charbonnet has been one of the more productive backs in the country, rushing for 1,145 yards and 13 touchdowns on 152 attempts.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been great this season but Charbonnet's dominance kept his numbers are bit more in check against Arizona. The senior signal caller threw for 245 yards on 26 of 39 passing and one score, a 51 yard pass to TE Hudson Habermehl. On the 2022 campaign, 'DTR' has thrown for 2,385 yards and 20 scores while rushing for 463 yards and seven touchdowns. Against the Trojans in what looks to be a high-scoring game, both Charbonnet and Thompson will need to have fantastic games to give the Bruins a chance to pull off the minor upset.

