UCLA vs. USC updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the UCLA vs. USC football game
Halftime Recap
We've seen some fireworks two quarters in as USC and UCLA have combined for 45. It's anybody's game, but USC are ahead 24-21. They already have more points in this matchup than they finished with last week.
USC and UCLA both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. USC are out front, but they can't get complacent.
Game Preview
UCLA are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 33.3 points per game before their next match. They will square off against USC at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The teams both are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
It was a hard-fought contest, but UCLA had to settle for a 28-31 loss against Arizona St. last Saturday. UCLA's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three losses in a row.
Meanwhile, USC had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the squad lost 14-15 to California.
UCLA didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 23-28 to USC the last time the two teams met. Maybe UCLA will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
