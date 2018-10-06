UCLA vs. Washington: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the UCLA vs. Washington football game
Washington will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge UCLA on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Washington is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while UCLA is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
When you finish with 271 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Washington made easy work of BYU last Saturday and carried off a 35-7 win. With Washington ahead 21-0 at the half, the match was all but over already.
Meanwhile, UCLA found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 38-16 punch to the gut against Colorado. This contest was a close 14-13 at the break, but unfortunately for UCLA it sure didn't stay that way.
Washington's victory lifted them to 4-1 while UCLA's defeat dropped them down to 0-4. In Washington's victory, Jake Browning accumulated 277 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD and Salvon Ahmed rushed for 86 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if UCLA have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Kentucky at Texas A&M pick, live stream
The No. 13 Wildcats have all the momentum, but go on the road for the first time in a mont...
-
Auburn at Miss. St. pick, live stream
A critical SEC West battle will go down Saturday night in Starkville, Mississippi
-
Notre Dame at Va. Tech pick, live stream
Can Notre Dame keep its playoff hopes alive on the road against Virginia Tech?
-
WATCH: Iowa's strange fourth-down TD
The Hawkeyes pulled out a rare formation on a fourth-and-goal against Minnesota
-
Tim Tebow inducted into Ring of Honor
Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and two national titles at Florida
-
Week 6: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 6 all Saturday long