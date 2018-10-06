UCLA vs. Washington: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Washington will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge UCLA on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Washington is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while UCLA is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

When you finish with 271 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Washington made easy work of BYU last Saturday and carried off a 35-7 win. With Washington ahead 21-0 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Meanwhile, UCLA found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 38-16 punch to the gut against Colorado. This contest was a close 14-13 at the break, but unfortunately for UCLA it sure didn't stay that way.

Washington's victory lifted them to 4-1 while UCLA's defeat dropped them down to 0-4. In Washington's victory, Jake Browning accumulated 277 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD and Salvon Ahmed rushed for 86 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if UCLA have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.