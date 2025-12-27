The UConn Huskies battle the Army Black Knights in the 2025 Fenway Bowl on Saturday. The UConn roster has been decimated by opt-outs and the transfer portal, with starting quarterback Joe Fagnano being the most notable absence. The Huskies (9-3), who have won four in a row, closed out the regular season with a 48-45 win over Florida Atlantic. The Black Knights (6-6), who finished eighth in the American Conference at 4-5, have lost two of three.

Kickoff from Fenway Park in Boston is at 2:15 p.m. ET. UConn leads the all-time series 5-4, with the Black Knights winning the last two meetings. The Black Knights are 7.5-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. Army odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Army vs. UConn picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times

Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Army vs. UConn:

UConn vs. Army spread Army -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook UConn vs. Army over/under 42.5 points UConn vs. Army money line Army -313, UConn +250

After 10,000 simulations, SportsLine's model is going Over (42.5) on the total. The Over has hit in seven of UConn's last 10 games, and in two of Army's last three games.

The model has UConn running back Cam Edwards rushing for more than 85 yards and one touchdown, while Army quarterback Dewayne Coleman combines for rushing and passing for nearly 150 yards and two touchdowns. The teams are projected to combine for 53 points as the Over clears in nearly 70% of simulations.

