UConn forced to move up kickoff time vs. South Florida: How to watch live stream online
The eastern equine encephalitis virus, also known as EEE, has killed two Connecticut residents
UConn moved kickoff for Saturday's game against South Florida at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, to noon ET from a scheduled 7 p.m. start as a safety precaution against a mosquito-borne virus that killed two Connecticut residents and three other people in New England, the university announced earlier this week.
"Though the risk is low, as a precaution, we want to take any reasonable steps we can to help reduce the exposure of student-athletes, staff and the public to this illness," UConn president Thomas Katsouleas said. "I want to thank the conference, USF and our own division of athletics for their flexibility."
The decision to change the time for Saturday's game was made based upon recommendations from the Connecticut Department of Public Health regarding the eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus. Scheduling the game for earlier in the day will help minimize exposure to mosquitoes for both the fans and athletes as the bugs are most active beginning at dusk each evening and through the night until dawn, the school explained.
To help minimize exposure to mosquitos, the university also recommended "that outdoor activities and events scheduled to take place anytime between dusk and dawn be rescheduled to another time during the day, if possible, for the time being."
The game was originally scheduled to air in prime time on CBS Sports Network. Due to the kickoff time being moved, CBS Sports will stream the game live for free on multiple platforms. Here's how you can watch South Florida at UConn.
- Live stream: CBSSports.com
- Mobile: CBS Sports App
- Connected TV: CBS Sports App (Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV)
- TV replay: CBS Sports Network (7 p.m.)
