Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Sacred Heart 2-8, UConn 1-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET
Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

What to Know

UConn is on a five-game streak of home losses, Sacred Heart a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The UConn Huskies will take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. If the odds can be believed, UConn is looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

UConn was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that exactly how things played out. They took a serious blow against James Madison, falling 44-6.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart earned a 31-24 win over CCSU two weeks ago. The victory was just what Sacred Heart needed coming off of a 27-0 loss in their prior game.

Among those leading the charge was Malik Grant, who rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Rob McCoy was another key contributor, rushing for 15 yards and a touchdown.

James Madison's win bumped their season record to 10-0 while UConn's defeat dropped theirs to 1-9.

As mentioned, UConn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 24.5 points.

Odds

UConn is a big 24.5-point favorite against Sacred Heart, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 41 points.

Injury Report for UConn

Joe Fagnano: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Alex Honig: Out for the Season (Kneecap)

Joe McFadden: questionable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Sacred Heart

No Injury Information