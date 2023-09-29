Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Utah State 1-3, UConn 0-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

UConn will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Utah State Aggies at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. UConn is limping into the match on a 6-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, UConn took a serious blow against Duke, falling 41-7. UConn was in a tough position after the first half, with the score sitting at 27-0.

Meanwhile, Utah State pushed their score all the way to 38 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 45-38 hit to the loss column at the hands of James Madison.

The losses dropped UConn to 0-4 and Utah State to 1-3.

Not only did both both teams lose their last games, neither team covered either. Looking ahead, Utah State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

UConn came up short against Utah State in their previous matchup back in August of 2022, falling 31-20. Thankfully for UConn, Logan Bonner (who threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Utah State is a 5-point favorite against UConn, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 51 points.

Series History

Utah State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.