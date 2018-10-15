UConn linebacker in stable condition after suffering stroke before weightlifting session

UConn linebacker Eli Thomas is in stable condition after being hospitalized by a stroke last week, the school announced on Monday.

According to the school, Thomas suffered a stroke on Oct. 10 before a team weightlifting session. Thomas' mother, Mary Beth Turner, thanked the team's athletic training staff for their quick response, noting that without their efforts "this horrible situation could have been devastating."

"Thank you for all your love and well wishes for Eli," Turner said in a statement released by the school. "To say we are stunned by this turn of events is an understatement! A strong, healthy, 22-year-old man having a stroke is not anything we anticipated. However, Eli will fight back as he has with every challenge that has come his way with 'Eli Style.'"

Thomas has appeared in four games so far this season, recording 11 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.