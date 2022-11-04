The Week 10 slate of college football action on CBS Sports Network will feature five games over three days as the first weekend of November kicks off with a bang. With the final month of the regular season here, conference title races and quests for bowl eligibility are in full swing around the country, and that will be reflected in the action.

Up first is a Thursday night Conference USA battle between in-state foes UTEP and Rice, each of which will be seeking their fifth win of the season. Then, on Friday, it will be a Northeastern showdown as UConn hosts UMass with the Huskies coming in hot following three wins in their past four games.

Finally, it will be a triple-header on Saturday, starting with a Conference USA showdown between Western Kentucky and a Charlotte team that just picked up a win under interim coach Pete Rossomando. The day's last games are between Mountain West teams as Utah State hosts New Mexico in the afternoon before San Diego State and UNLV square off in the final game of the day.

It should be another compelling weekend of football. Here is the full rundown of all the Week 10 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern.

UMass at UConn

Date: Friday, Nov. 4 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Storylines: With four wins already in hand, UConn is enjoying its best season since 2015 under first-year coach Jim Mora Jr. The Huskies just beat Boston College for the first time in 13 meetings and have won three of their past four games. At 1-7, UMass is struggling under first-year coach Don Brown and coming off a 23-13 loss to New Mexico State. The only victory for the Minutemen came against Stony Brook of the FCS on Sept. 17.

Western Kentucky at Charlotte

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Storylines: Western Kentucky is 5-4 and Charlotte is 2-7, but the teams are trending in opposite directions. The Hilltoppers just lost 40-13 at home to North Texas, and Charlotte just throttled Rice 56-23 on the road in Peter Rossomando's first game as interim coach following the firing of Will Healy. The 49ers won't be going bowling this season, but Western Kentucky can ensure its fourth bowl appearance in four seasons under coach Tyson Helton with a win here.

New Mexico at Utah State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Storylines: Utah State has won five straight in the series, but New Mexico might be smelling an opportunity to end its losing streak. USU is just 3-5 this season after winning the Mountain West in 2021, and the Aggies are coming off a 28-14 loss at Wyoming. At just 2-6, New Mexico has also struggled, but the Lobos have been competitive for the most part during their 0-4 start to league play.

UNLV at San Diego State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

Storylines: UNLV has already double its win total from the past two seasons combined, but the 4-4 Rebels are on a three-game losing streak and hoping last week's bye did some good. San Diego State is also 4-4 after dropping a 32-28 game at Fresno State last week. The Aztecs racked up 449 yards but could not overcome five turnovers.

