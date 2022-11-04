The UConn Huskies attempt to avenge last season's defeat when they host the Massachusetts Minutemen on Friday. UConn (4-5) had won five of its previous seven meetings with Massachusetts (1-7) before falling 27-13 on the road in 2021. The Huskies are 35-38-2 all-time against the Minutemen but have a 17-16-1 edge at home. UConn is coming off its first win in 15 matchups against Boston College, a 13-3 home triumph last Saturday, while Massachusetts dropped a 23-13 decision to visiting New Mexico State that extended its losing streak to five games.

Kickoff at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn. is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Huskies are 15.5-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. Massachusetts odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 40. Before making any UMass vs. UConn picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. UMass and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Massachusetts vs. UConn:

UConn vs. UMass spread: Huskies -15.5

UConn vs. UMass over/under: 40 points

UConn vs. UMass money line: Huskies -800, Minutemen +550

UCONN: The Huskies have covered the spread in five consecutive games

UMASS: The Minutemen are 7-20 against the spread in their last 27 road contests

UConn vs. UMass picks: See picks here



Why UConn can cover

Coming away with points when entering the red zone has been a sure thing for the Huskies of late. The team has gotten on the scoreboard in each of its last 14 trips inside the 20-yard line, converting a field goal on its only such situation against the Eagles last week. UConn is 22nd in the nation in red-zone offense this season, converting at a 90.9% rate (20-for-22).

The Huskies allowed just three points for the second time this year and had great success getting to the quarterback last Saturday. UConn registered a season-high five sacks against Boston College, its highest total since notching five at Temple in 2013. Junior linebacker Jackson Mitchell, who is second in the country with 100 tackles, and junior defensive lineman Eric Watts share the team lead with 4.5 sacks apiece while redshirt freshman defensive lineman Pryce Yates has recorded three -- including 2.5 versus the Eagles.

Why UMass can cover

The Minutemen own a 38-35-2 record in the all-time series against the Huskies after posting a 27-13 home victory last season. Ellis Merriweather was instrumental in that triumph as he rushed for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The senior running back is second in the team in rushing with 324 yards on 89 carries and gained a season-high 84 in the loss to New Mexico State last Saturday.

Kay'Ron Adams also contributed to Massachusetts' ground attack against the Aggies, rushing for 72 yards and a TD on only six carries. The redshirt sophomore has amassed 137 yards on the ground in his last two games after registering just 76 over his first five contests this campaign. Wide receiver George Johnson III, also a redshirt sophomore, leads the Minutemen with 21 catches and 254 receiving yards.

How to make UConn vs. UMass picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 43 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Massachusetts? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Massachusetts vs. UConn spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.