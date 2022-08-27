The Utah State Aggies host the UConn Huskies in a Week 0 contest on Saturday afternoon. This is the first matchup since 2001 between these teams. Utah State constantly produced in 2021, winning the Mountain West Conference with an 11-3 record. UConn couldn't get things going and went 1-11. The Huskies hired former UCLA and NFL head coach Jim Mora to try to rebuild the program, and he'll make his debut in this one.

Kickoff from the Maverick Stadium in Logan, Utah, is set for 4 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Aggies as 26.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 59.5 in the latest UConn vs. Utah State odds.

UConn vs. Utah State spread: Aggies -26.5

UConn vs. Utah State over/under: 59.5 points

UConn vs. Utah State money line: Aggies -4500, Huskies +1550

CONN: Over is 3-0-1 in Huskies' last four games overall

USU: Aggies are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games overall

Why Utah State can cover

The Aggies are hoping to improve a run defense that allowed 161.9 rushing yards per game. Senior safety Hunter Reynolds is a physical playmaker who doesn't shy away from contact. Reynolds consistently finds his way around the ball, finishing second on the team in total tackles (84). He had two games with double-digit stops during the 2021 campaign.

Junior defensive end Byron Vaughns is a force off the edge. Vaughns can make his way into the backfield while playing the run fairly well. The Texas native owns the repertoire to get pressure on the quarterback, forcing quicker decisions. Vaughns was first on the team in sacks (4.5), tied for first in pass deflections (6) along with 44 total stops. He was named the Defensive MVP of the Mountain West Championship Game with five tackles, two TFLs and one sack.

Why UConn can cover

Sophomore running back Nathan Carter hopes to build on last year's campaign. Carter was a mainstay in UConn's backfield, leading the squad with 125 carries for 578 yards and two scores. He had two matchups with more than 100 yards rushing. The New York native has good vision and contact balance.

Sophomore receiver Keelan Marion was the No. 1 passing option in this offense in 2021. Marion is a smooth route runner who can snag contested catches. The Georgia native started all 12 games for the Huskies, grabbing a team-best 474 yards on 28 catches. He also reeled in five touchdown passes. Marion owns the speed to stretch the field and averaged a team-high 16.9 yards per reception last season.

