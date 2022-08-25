The 2022 college football season kicks off when the UConn Huskies travel to Maverick Stadium and face the Utah State Aggies on Saturday afternoon. Utah State is coming off a dominant 2021 campaign. The Aggies went 11-3, securing the Mountain West Championship as well as the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Meanwhile, the Huskies are looking to turn the tide. In 2021, the Huskies struggled massively and went 1-11.

Kickoff from the Maverick Stadium in Logan, Utah., is set for 4 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Aggies at -27 in the UConn vs. Utah State odds, while the over/under for total points is 59.5.

UConn vs. Utah State spread: Aggies -27

UConn vs. Utah State over/under: 59.5 points

UConn vs. Utah State money line: Aggies -7000, Huskies +1600

CONN: Over is 3-0-1 in Huskies' last four games overall

USU: Aggies are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games overall

Why Utah State can cover

The Aggies head into this contest looking to set the tone for their 2022 campaign. In 2021, Utah State went 11-3 and won the Mountain West Championship. Grad student quarterback Logan Bonner is returning after a sensational season. He set school records in passing yards (3,628), passing touchdowns (36), and four passing touchdowns in three straight games.

Bonner led the Aggies to one of the best offenses in the entire Mountain West. Utah State was third in scoring (32.6), second in total offense (445.6) and third in passing yards per game (303.4). He has been named to the Manning Award Watch List ahead of this 2022 campaign. Bonner looks to kick off this year on a positive note.

Why UConn can cover

Sophomore running back Nathan Carter hopes to build on last year's campaign. Carter was a mainstay in UConn's backfield, leading the squad with 125 carries for 578 yards and two scores. He had two matchups with more than 100 yards rushing. The New York native has good vision and contact balance.

Sophomore receiver Keelan Marion was the No. 1 passing option in this offense in 2021. Marion is a smooth route runner who can snag contested catches. The Georgia native started all 12 games for the Huskies, grabbing a team-best 474 yards on 28 catches. He also reeled in five touchdown passes. Marion owns the speed to stretch the field and averaged a team-high 16.9 yards per reception last season.

