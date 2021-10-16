Another action-packed slate of college football awaits on CBS Sports Network during Week 7, including two games on Friday night and four on Saturday in what amounts to an all-day gridiron marathon. Conference title races are heating up, as are the hot seats for some coaches. This weekend will go a long way toward sorting out some of those storylines.

Up first is a Conference USA showdown between Marshall and North Texas on Friday as the Mean Green try and end a four-game skid by knocking off a perennially strong Thundering Herd squad. In Friday's late-night window, No. 24 San Diego State will put its 5-0 record on the line at San Jose State in a Mountain West battle.

Leading off on Saturday will be UConn and Yale with the Huskies seeking their first victory of the season. Saturday's second game pits MAC West foes Central Michigan and Toledo against each other in a battle of teams with 1-1 league records. The day's final two games are in the Mountain West, as UNLV hosts Utah State before Hawaii travels to Nevada for the nightcap.

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 7 action on CBS Sports Network with all times Eastern.

Yale at UConn

Date: Saturday, Oct. 16 | Time: Noon

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: UConn missed a great opportunity to notch its first win of the season last week while playing UMass, a fellow winless Independent. Three turnovers doomed the Huskies, which fell to 0-7 with a 27-13 loss. But Playing Yale from the FCS brings another opportunity . The Bulldogs won't be a pushover, though, having lost 20-17 earlier this season against a Holy Cross team that owns a victory over UConn.

Toledo at Central Michigan

Date: Saturday, Oct. 16 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Storylines: Toledo and Central Michigan enter their MAC West showdown with identical records of 3-3 (1-1 MAC), but they have taken different paths to the same point. The Chippewas rank second in the league in yards per game at 460.7. The Rockets, on the other hand, are first in the conference defensively, allowing just 313.7 yards per game. The contrast in styles makes for an intriguing clash after Toledo won last season's meeting 24-23.

Utah State at UNLV

Date: Saturday, Oct. 16 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Storylines: After a couple of losses against quality opponents Boise State and BYU, Utah State will be looking to resume its winning ways under first-year coach Blake Anderson. With a 3-2 record that includes victories over Washington State and Air Force, the Aggies have enjoyed a swift rejuvenation under Anderson following last season's 1-5 campaign. Though UNLV is 0-5, the Rebels have played one-possession games against high-quality foes Fresno State and UTSA.

Hawaii at Nevada

Date: Saturday, Oct. 16 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Storylines: A couple of the Mountain West's most exciting quarterbacks will square off late Saturday night when Nevada's Carson Strong, a 2022 NFL Draft prospect, takes on the dynamic Chevan Cordeiro from Hawaii. The Warriors are entering off a bye week and knocked off then-No. 18 Fresno State in their last game to improve to to 3-3. Nevada is 4-1, with its only defeat coming at Kansas State. The Wolf Pack are positioned to complete for a conference title, but must take care of business against Hawaii to stay in control of their own destiny.