UL-Monroe vs. Georgia State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia State football game
Who's Playing
UL-Monroe (home) vs. Georgia State (away)
Current Records: UL-Monroe 3-5; Georgia State 6-2
What to Know
Georgia State has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with UL-Monroe at 5 p.m. ET at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Georgia State didn't have too much trouble with Troy last week as they won 52-33. RB Tra Barnett went supernova for the Panthers as he rushed for 242 yards and two TDs on 34 carries.
UL-Monroe suffered a bitter loss on Saturday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against Arkansas State. The Warhawks came up short against Arkansas State, falling 48-41. UL-Monroe might have lost, but man -- QB Caleb Evans was a total machine. He rushed for 148 yards and three TDs on 12 carries. Evans' performance made up for a slower contest against App. State two weeks ago. Evans scored five touchdowns overall-- his season high.
UL-Monroe's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past Arkansas State's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 14 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.
Georgia State's win lifted them to 6-2 while UL-Monroe's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: UL-Monroe is sixth worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 235.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Warhawks, the Panthers rank 10th in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 257.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warhawks.
Over/Under: 74
Series History
Georgia State have won two out of their last three games against UL-Monroe.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Georgia State 46 vs. UL-Monroe 14
- Oct 14, 2017 - Georgia State 47 vs. UL-Monroe 37
- Nov 12, 2016 - UL-Monroe 37 vs. Georgia State 23
