UL-Monroe vs. Grambling: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

UL-Monroe (home) vs. Grambling (away)

Last Season Records: UL-Monroe 6-6-0; Grambling 6-5-0;

What to Know

Grambling and UL-Monroe are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. While Grambling was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 6-5. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for UL-Monroe (6-6), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Grambling ranked 12th worst in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns last year, where the team accrued only 16. On the other hand, UL-Monroe was 29th in the nation in penalties, finishing the 2018 season with only 64. So...the Grambling squad has its work cut out for it.

Since the experts predict a loss, Grambling will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium, Louisiana TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warhawks are a big 28.5 point favorite against the Tigers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.