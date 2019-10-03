UL-Monroe vs. Memphis: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Louisiana-Monroe vs. Memphis football game
Who's Playing
UL-Monroe (home) vs. Memphis (away)
Current Records: UL-Monroe 2-2-0; Memphis 4-0-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, UL-Monroe will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Memphis at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium at 3:45 p.m. ET. UL-Monroe will be seeking to avenge the 37-29 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Aug. 31 of 2017.
Last week, the Warhawks had a touchdown and change to spare in a 30-17 victory over South Alabama. QB Caleb Evans did work as he passed for 286 yards and three touchdowns. Evans' 52-yard touchdown toss to WR Markis McCray in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.
Meanwhile, Memphis lost to Navy when the two teams last met in September of last year, but they didn't allow Navy the same satisfaction this time around. Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over Navy, winning 35-23. The win was familiar territory for the Tigers, who now have four in a row.
Their wins bumped the Warhawks to 2-2 and the Tigers to 4-0. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Warhawks are fifth worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 248.80 on average. On the other hand, the Tigers enter the contest with only 103 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Warhawks.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Aug 31, 2017 - Memphis 37 vs. UL-Monroe 29
