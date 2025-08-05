The University of Louisiana Monroe finalized an agreement with coach Bryant Vincent to serve as the university's interim athletic director. Vincent would temporarily replace the departing John Hartwell, who announced his resignation on Aug. 4.

It's rare to see an FBS coach serve as an athletic director in the modern era of college football. Former Tennessee coach Derek Dooley, who recently announced he is running for a Senate seat in Georgia, held both titles at Louisiana Tech from 2008-10.

ULM hired the 49-year-old Vincent in December of 2023 after one season as New Mexico offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In the first year of Vincent's tenure, the Warhawks improved from 2-10 in 2023 to 5-7 in 2024, their best single-season record since 2019.

This is Vincent's first stint in an administrative role at the collegiate level. A former longtime high school coach, he made his name as an offensive assistant at programs like South Alabama, where he was a tight ends and quarterbacks coach in his first stint and the offensive coordinator from 2015-17, and UAB, where he was the offensive coordinator in 2014 and then again from 2018-21.

Vincent was also UAB's interim coach in 2022 following the resignation of coach Bill Clark. The Blazers posted a 7-6 record, capped by a win in the Bahamas Bowl, in their lone year under Vincent.